Post Office launches online car licence disc renewal service

The Post Office has launched an online service for the renewal of motor vehicle licences.

In a statement, the Post Office said the full renewal process, including payment, will be done online, leaving only the last step of accessing the licence disc.

The licence disc can be delivered for R75 or it can be collected from a Post Office counter at no extra charge.

“Payment is done safely and securely through Masterpass, which the user can download from the Google Play store for Android devices and the Apple App Store for iPhones. No commission is charged on the renewal transaction,” the Post Office said.

The customer will receive an SMS when the disc arrives at a post office for collection or when it goes out for delivery. The turnaround time is three working days, while it may be up to two days longer for outlying areas.

The service is available for vehicle owners in all provinces of South Africa except the Western Cape, which will be added soon. The service is available at www.sapomvl.co.za.

“The online renewal process is quick and simple once a vehicle owner has completed the once-off registration process. The Post Office has taken all the necessary steps to ensure that customer data is secure,” it said.