Postbank insists all Sassa beneficiaries have been paid

Postbank has issued a statement assuring grant beneficiaries and the public that, according to its records, all outstanding Sassa grant payments to recipients that were impacted by the recent system failure have been made.

The process of reversing funds into all affected beneficiaries’ accounts has been completed. Many Sassa gold card beneficiaries that had outstanding payments have been able to access their money through channels that includes ATMs and retailers, according to the statement issued on Tuesday.

Postbank has also encountered some attempts to defraud the system by individuals who would have received their funds trying to get double payments, the statement said.

“Our systems are very thorough and the people that are making these attempts will not be successful. Instead, what these people are doing is clogging the system and denying people that need genuine assistance from being helped,” it said.

“We condemn this behaviour which will be reported to law enforcement agencies as it also perpetuates the incorrect notion that there are still large numbers of Sassa beneficiaries that have not been paid.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media