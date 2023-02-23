Powering financial services through better communication

The rapidly growing number of fintech companies challenging the traditional players is forcing financial services businesses to keep up, or lose out.

With newer, faster and more agile business models, fintechs benefit from a much lower cost base and higher speed to market than their competitors.

Traditional financial services businesses are also facing weakening economic output, rising interest rates, and increasing global political tensions.

At home, the pressure is on to deliver better, more personalised customer service, while still being risk averse, compliant and methodical.

Security is built in from the ground up. Calls are recorded, encrypted and stored in a secure database

Voice over IP, cloud-based telephony solutions, like those offered by Euphoria Telecom, can help.

Euphoria was founded to offer an affordable, efficient service to businesses of all sizes and types – and to be available to its customers, when and where they need it.

Euphoria’s cloud-hosted PABX technology allows employees to communicate using a browser phone, one of a wide range of VoIP handsets, or via the Euphoria Softphone App installed on their mobile or tablet. This means they can access their business telephone solution from wherever they are, as if they were in the office, and make landline calls from their mobile phones.

Security is built in from the ground up. Calls are recorded, encrypted and stored in a secure database. Call recording is built in, too, which is invaluable for compliance purposes.

Cost savings

Using a VoIP, cloud-hosted platform delivers cost savings because there is no need for hardware at the central office or offices. Internal calls are free between users on the same network. And calls that need to be pushed onto the traditional telephone network can break out at a point geographically close to the person being contacted, turning long-distance calls into local calls in terms of cost.

Euphoria’s platform can also facilitate call screening and monitoring to safeguard devices against hackers, and calls and voice messages can be automatically recorded.

With 200-plus features, Euphoria’s platform is designed to meet the needs of companies with three to a thousand or more users. Its contact centre solution provides real-time management, productivity and reporting tools geared to ensure financial service and banking organisations get the best out of their call centre teams.

While a cloud-based PABX system won’t service your customers for you, it will make it easier and more cost-effective for your teams to maintain contact with them and deliver an excellent customer experience.

Contact us now for a free demo or to request a quote.

Here are three reasons why Euphoria’s solution is perfect for financial services and banking organisations:

Manager logins: Ensuring only authorised employees have access to specific types of information.

Ensuring only authorised employees have access to specific types of information. Real-time reporting: Up-to-the-minute insights into campaigns, queues and calls.

Up-to-the-minute insights into campaigns, queues and calls. Agent workspace: A dedicated space for agents to work in, helping them make and take calls with optimal efficiency.

A dedicated space for agents to work in, helping them make and take calls with optimal efficiency. Seamless integration: Works with Freshdesk, Zendesk and Microsoft Teams.

About Euphoria Telecom

Euphoria Telecom is a leading provider of an innovative, cloud-based, cost-effective business telephone service that offers unprecedented control and automated operational efficiency. The solution offers any business a truly simple approach to managing communications across an increasingly decentralised and mobile workforce. Seamless integration and automation make it simple for businesses to access insights, reports and efficacy of communications.

The company has earned a reputation as a customer-centric business, decreasing customer telephony costs by up to 50% and maintaining excellent customer service. Established in 2010, the company now proudly hosts over 4 000 business customers in South Africa and continues to grow rapidly. The company was founded by George Golding, Conrad de Wet and Rafal Janik, and is managed by John Woollam and Nic Laschinger.