President Ntuli is new HPE South Africa MD

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed President Ntuli as MD for South Africa with immediate effect.

Ntuli assumes full responsibility for the end-to-end management of HPE’s South African business, people and operations – after two years as director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services in the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa.

Based at HPE’s office in Johannesburg, Ntuli leads an organisation with about 150 team members in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

Ntuli replaces Sandile Dube in the role. Dube has moved to data centre operator Equinix. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media