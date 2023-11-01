Equinix firms up plans for R3-billion Joburg data centre

Nasdaq-listed Equinix is pressing ahead with a project to build a US$160-million (R3-billion) data centre in Johannesburg, the company said on Wednesday.

At the same time, Equinix has appointed Sandile Dube as its South African MD. Dube was previously country MD of Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“In his new role, Sandile will work closely with both local businesses and multinational companies to establish a crucial interconnection platform in Equinix’s new JN1 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre in Johannesburg,” the company said in a statement.

The data centre is scheduled for launch in mid-2024.

Equinix and MainOne

Equinix has a market capitalisation on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York of $68.5-billion. In its most recently available full-year results, it reported revenue of $7.3-billion on a normalised and constant-currency basis as well as operating income of $1.2-billion.

In 2021, the company announced it was buying Nigerian data centre and submarine cable operator MainOne in a deal that gave MainOne an enterprise value of $320-million. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media