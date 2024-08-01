Datacentrix Showcase 2024: journey into the future of technology and sustainability

Datacentrix, a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the next iteration of its iconic Showcase event on Thursday, 22 August 2024 at Montecasino in Johannesburg. The event is proudly supported by Diamond sponsor, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The full-day event promises a vibrant exploration of technological advancements that fuel progress, deliver exceptional business outcomes and pave the way for African companies to achieve sustainable growth.

The day will kick off with an opening plenary session at Montecasino’s Teatro, showcasing a welcome address by Datacentrix Group CEO, Ahmed Mahomed, followed by a keynote address by technology veteran and entrepreneur Andile Ngcaba, chairman and founding partner at Convergence Partners, which will cover sovereign artificial intelligence.

our end goal is to create sustainable business growth and success for our clients in this new AI, data-driven world

President Ntuli, MD of HPE South Africa, will host a discussion with Sanjeev Katwa, technology director at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, showcasing how HPE solutions power Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – widely considered to be one of the most technologically advanced football stadiums in the world. The conversation will focus on how innovative technology has overcome complex challenges in sports and entertainment and changed the fan experience forever.

Next on the agenda is well-known economist Azar Jammine, director and chief economist of South Africa’s leading independent economic research consultancy and forecasting company, Econometrix. He will discuss the impact of digitalisation on South Africa’s economic growth.

To complete the plenary, Duncan McLeod — a well-respected ICT industry commentator and editor — will lead an interactive panel discussion, featuring CIOs from diverse sectors, such as financial services, agriculture, higher education and entertainment, providing rich insights into overcoming challenges and unlocking competitive advantage through harnessing the power of advanced technologies.

Breakaway sessions

Delegates will have the opportunity to customise their afternoon conference agenda digitally to select breakaway presentation sessions to be held in the movie cinema area at Montecasino. These 20-minute slots will cover pressing topics such as artificial intelligence, the data challenge, digitalisation, protection and privacy, security and governance, connectivity, and hybrid technologies, including the cloud and everything-as-a-service (XaaS).

In the afternoon, the Datacentrix Showcase 2024 will transform into an “Innovation Festival”, complete with a Digital Experience Lab, sponsor exhibition areas, local food truck market, networking pockets, prizes and entertainment.

Shaping the future of African business

“Datacentrix’s unwavering commitment to client success has driven the company over its rich history,” said CEO Mahomed. “We continue to achieve this by supporting business priorities through innovative technology solutions, applying diverse skills and creating ecosystems, while fostering deep, ethical partnerships.

“As a digital technology services and solutions provider with an expanding presence across 35 African countries and the Middle East, our end goal is to create sustainable business growth and success for our clients in this new, artificially intelligent, data-driven world. For this reason, the principal objective of the Datacentrix Showcase 2024 is to encourage public and private enterprise leaders to explore new technologies that unlock resilience, deliver new value and impact positively on their market positioning.”

Datacentrix is grateful for the longstanding relationships shared with its strategic technology partners and extends heartfelt thanks to each participating sponsor for their support and involvement at Showcase 2024. These include Diamond sponsor Hewlett Packard Enterprise (including HPE Aruba Networking); Platinum sponsors HP and Lenovo; Gold sponsors Cisco, Elastic, ExaGrid, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei, OpenText, Scale Computing and Teraco; Silver sponsors Cybereason, Dell Technologies, Exclusive Networks Africa, GRG Banking, IBM, Infinidat, Infoblox, ManageEngine, Riverbed, Rubrik, Samsung, Trend Micro and Veritas; and Display sponsors, BeyondTrust, DataGroupIT, Mimecast, Nutanix, Palo Alto, Red Hat, Schneider Electric, Veeam and VMware by Broadcom.

The previous Datacentrix Showcase attracted almost 2 000 delegates, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both guests and sponsors. Business leaders, technologists, business influencers and IT operational staff are urged to register for Datacentrix Showcase 2024 here or visit the event website for more information.

About Datacentrix

Datacentrix provides leading ICT integration services and solutions to South African organisations, ensuring their success and sustainability into the digital age. The company’s approach is to partner with its customers, equipping them with valuable insight and helping to align their ICT undertakings with their business strategy.

Datacentrix offers a deeply specialised skills component and is endorsed by the world’s foremost technology partners. The company is recognised for its agility, in-depth industry knowledge, proven capability and strong overall performance.

Datacentrix is a level-1 (AAA) B-BBEE contributor, with 135% procurement recognition. For more information, please visit www.datacentrix.co.za.