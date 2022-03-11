Privacy automation in the age of Popia: you are invited

OneTrust is hosting a webinar later this month where new privacy laws will be unpacked – and you are invited to attend.

With many privacy and security regulations and laws now live across Africa, many organisations have basic systems or processes in place to deal with regulatory compliance.

However, given the move to a more data-centric, online world, both the volume of data and scale of operations are expanding at an unprecedented rate. Yet this does not need to cause tension between business value and compliance with global privacy regulations.

This webinar will discuss some of the emerging privacy regulations across Africa, particularly looking at Popia in South Africa, and will explore why privacy automation is a solution to the complexities of regulatory compliance in the digital age.

Ultimately, privacy automation is a way for businesses to leverage regulatory compliance, generate consumer trust and ultimately drive business value.

