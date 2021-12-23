Product analytics playbook: Mastering retention

Care about growth? Then you should care about user retention.

Without retention, your product is a leaky bucket: You can pour in as much money as you like into marketing, advertising and other means of user acquisition, and still wind up with no long-term users – which means no sustainable growth and no means to generate revenue.

There are thousands of articles listing “growth hacks” for increasing retention, ranging from social media tactics to drip campaigns, targeted ads and push notifications. The problem with most of these tactics is they’re short term, often unspecific tactics that lead to a transient uptick in active users.

To date, there is no broadly applicable framework for improving user retention at various stages of the user lifecycle. Until now.

“There are too many companies asking, ‘How do we acquire new users?’ They should instead be asking, ‘How do we get better at keeping the users we already have?’” says Jamie Quint, co-founder of Interstate Analytics.

