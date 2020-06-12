rAge Expo falls prey to Covid-19 - TechCentral

South Africa’s biggest annual videogame expo, rAge, has been cancelled for 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s the first time the event has been canned in the 18 years it’s been running.

“The team is deeply saddened that rAge won’t be coming to life in the real world this year. This isn’t a decision that was taken lightly,” the organisers said in a statement on Friday.

“It was the product of lengthy internal discussions as well as valued input from other stakeholders, and the team all agreed that the expo would serve everyone better if it was cancelled for now.”

Organisers said their primary responsibility is making sure fans, exhibitors, partners and staff stay safe.

“At this stage, there is also no indication as to when lockdown restrictions may be lifted, or when it will be safe to be around crowds of people,” said rAge founder and project manager Michael James.

James said the organisers are now working on an online version of rAge.

‘Isn’t simple’

“rAge has always been much bigger than the building that contains it. So, bringing South Africa’s fabled gaming and pop culture icon to the online world makes sense,” he said in the statement.

“This isn’t a simple task and we’re doing what we can to ensure it feels and looks as good as possible, and without too many bugs, glitches or lag. Dates and details will be announced as soon as we’ve ironed out all the important bits.” — © 2020 NewsCentral Media