Ramaphosa pays tribute to late deputy minister Mkhize

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences on the passing of Hlengiwe Mkhize, the former deputy minister of communications.

Mkhize, who was most recently deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth & persons with disabilities, passed away earlier on Thursday, aged 69. She was appointed to the presidency in May 2019.

“Prof Mkhize’s legacy is indelible across so many dimensions and sectors of our national life. She distinguished herself as a tireless and passionate anti-apartheid and human rights activist, and campaigner for an end to gender inequality,” Ramaphosa said.

She set a profound example for all of us by immersing herself in building a better South Africa

“She availed herself for service at the international level, including her representation of Transparency International South Africa in global institutions. Mkhize played a crucial role in conflict resolution during our transition to democracy.

“We owe Mkhize our gratitude and deep respect for the commitment she displayed as a commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, chair of the Reparations and Rehabilitation Committee and trustee of the National Peace Accord Trust.

Multifaceted

“She set a profound example for all of us by immersing herself in building a better South Africa, while pursuing a multifaceted path as an academic, from the Universities of Zululand, Natal and South Africa, to Mississippi and Illinois in the US,” he said.

Before her appointment to the presidency, Mkhize served as deputy minister of correctional services, deputy minister of economic development, deputy minister of communications, home affairs minister and minister of higher education & training.

She was also a former ambassador to the Netherlands.