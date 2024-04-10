Reunert to merge IQbusiness, +OneX to form new digital integrator

JSE-listed technology and industrial group Reunert has announced it will merge its IQbusiness and +OneX subsidiaries to create a single, client-focused IT integration business.

Since July 2023, both companies have coexisted as subsidiaries in the Solutions and Systems Integration cluster of Reunert ICT.

“The intention is to merge the companies under a single brand to create a digital integrator within Reunert ICT. The merger will combine technology services, insights, consulting, solutions and managed services under a single business with a level-1 B-BBEE certification,” Reunert said in a statement on Wednesday.

The final decision on the implementation of the merger will be made in the next few months

IQbusiness CEO Adam Craker will lead the combined business, with +OneX founder and CEO Rob Godlonton assuming the role of chief commercial officer. +OneX’s René Bredenkamp will be the new entity’s chief financial officer.

To conclude the merger process, further work is under way to streamline client and market-facing activities and to review systems and processes, Reunert said.

“The merger of IQbusiness and +OneX will expand career paths for our teams and support enhanced opportunities in the global competition for talent, while ensuring that we deliver end-to-end technology solutions to our clients,” said Godlonton in the Reunert statement. “We plan to grow our local and international presence and advance the South African business and technology services sector.”

Growth pillar

Graeme Eddey, Reunert ICT segment CEO, said: “In recent years, digitalisation has accelerated rapidly for our local and international clients. We are responding by creating greater scale and capability to enable and unlock value for the clients that we serve.”

Reunert group CEO Alan Dickson said: “The continued investment into the expansion of our ICT segment by the creation of this digital integrator is one of Reunert’s key strategic growth initiative pillars.”

The final decision on the implementation of the merger will be made in the next few months, subject to the fulfilment of certain suspensive conditions, including obtaining board and shareholder approvals.

The combined businesses will have a workforce of almost 1 500 people. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media