Reunert’s +OneX buys Microsoft-focused security firm MMC

Reunert-owned IT systems integrator +OneX has bought MMC, a privately owned security and managed services provider, for an undisclosed sum.

“The acquisition of MMC boosts +OneX’s ability to offer its clients cybersecurity and compliance-as-a-service solutions as part of its comprehensive cloud and digital transformation portfolio,” +OneX said in a statement on Monday announcing the deal.

+OneX, founded by former EOH Holdings senior executive Rob Godlonton, has been on acquisition spree since the business’s establishment in 2021. It has bought several companies, including EUCafrica, Triple H and Code Maven, as it seeks to broaden and bolster its offerings.

MMC, its latest buy, is a Microsoft solutions partner that offers IT managed services. The company has “deep specialisation” in the information security field, +OneX said.

“MMC has built up a strong team of Microsoft specialists that help companies of all sizes to defend and protect their people and data from the persistent threat of cyberattacks. MMC also offers data privacy and compliance services that empower organisations to monitor and evaluate their alignment with regulatory requirements.”

Adam Whittington, MD of MMC, will now head +OneX Security & Services. He said the combination of the businesses will help companies “unlock the full power of Microsoft’s security stack”. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media