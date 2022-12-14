TC|Daily | Rob Godlonton on his plans for +OneX – and what went wrong at EOH

In the final TC|Daily interview of 2022, Duncan McLeod is joined in the TechCentral studio by +OneX founder Rob Godlonton for a wide-ranging discussion on the company and the South African IT sector more broadly.

Godlonton tells McLeod about his career history, including the 10 years between 2009 and 2019 he spent in senior management at EOH Holdings.

Godlonton, who EOH CEO Stephen van Coller said at the time of his (Godlonton’s) departure that he was in no way implicated in the malfeasance that took place at the company, shares his views on what went wrong.

Subscribe to TC|Daily — scroll down for details

In the interview, Godlonton also talks about:

Why he returned to South Africa after a career abroad.

Where the idea for +OneX came from and how it became part of the JSE-listed Reunert.

+OneX’s strategy, and where it’s positioned in the market.

The company’s acquisitions, and why it’s still on the hunt for deals (even big ones).

Don’t miss the discussion!

TC|Daily will return with new episodes in mid-January. TechCentral wishes its readers a pleasant Christmas and New Year break and all the best for 2023.

Watch this episode of TC|Daily

Listen to this episode of TC|Daily

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below:

TC|Daily

Impact Series

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news