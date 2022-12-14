Eskom CEO De Ruyter will stay on until March

Eskom on Wednesday evening confirmed reports that its CEO, André de Ruyter, has resigned.

He will, however, stay on until 31 March next year while the Eskom bought seeks a successor.

“Mr De Ruyter has agreed to stay on for an additional period beyond the stipulated 30 days’ notice to ensure continuity while we urgently embark on a search for his successor,” the state-owned utility said in a statement.

Eskom said that contrary to media reports there is no plan for chairman Mpho Makwana to be appointed as interim CEO. “A comprehensive executive search will be conducted to find a suitable qualified candidate,” the company said.

“It has been an honour and privilege to serve Eskom and South Africa. I wish all the hardworking people of Eskom well,” De Ruyter said in the statement.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said: “André has carried an enormous burden on behalf of South Africa. I want to thank him for his sacrifice and resilience in a difficult job.” — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media