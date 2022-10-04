Reunert’s +OneX snaps up Citrix specialist EUCafrica

+OneX, the IT services business in the Reunert stable founded by former top EOH Holdings executive Rob Godlonton, has acquired EUCafrica, a major player in Citrix on Microsoft Azure.

+OneX, which describes itself as a “new-age solutions and systems integrator”, did not disclose the value of the deal. EUCafrica, which is led by MD Norman Annette, will operate as a division of +OneX post-acquisition.

The deal is part of +OneX’s strategy to build a group that can “deliver end-to-end digital transformation solutions to enterprise clients”, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The acquisition strengthens +OneX’s capabilities in end-user computing by adding one of South Africa’s leading specialists in the desktop-as-a-service and desktop virtualisation space to the fold,” it said.

EUCafrica has both Citrix Platinum Solution Advisor status and a Microsoft Gold Cloud Competency certification. The company helps clients use the combination of Citrix technology running on the Microsoft Azure cloud to optimise costs, security and performance across their end-user computing environments. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

