Revix launches Top 20 Bundle: maximise your crypto diversification

We all know that investing can be intimidating at the best of times. With multiple asset classes and millions of stocks, bonds and commodities within them, it’s the reason that most people choose to invest in index products like the JSE Top40 or S&P 500 to navigate this complex landscape.

Index investing allows individuals to eliminate the stresses that come with hours of research to identify top-performing assets and reduces the need constantly to stay updated with the ever-evolving investment landscape.

But how can you apply this time-tested and successful investment strategy to the realm of cryptocurrencies?

Revix, a South African-based investment platform renowned for providing its users with crypto index products, which it calls Bundles, has recently added to its already impressive list of Bundles by launching its new Top 20 Bundle offering.

What is the Revix Top 20 Bundle?

First and foremost, Revix Bundles offer the crypto equivalent to traditional ETFs, such as the renowned S&P 500 or JSE Top40 index.

By simplifying the crypto investment space, the Revix Top 20 Bundle allows you to gain equally weighted exposure to the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation through one single investment.

By covering over 80% of the crypto market’s total value, the Top 20 Bundle allows you closely to track and mirror the overall performance of the crypto market. This comprehensive Bundle not only provides exposure to established cryptocurrencies but also offers you greater exposure to emerging altcoins that hold the potential for higher returns.

Moreover, the Top 20 Bundle is specifically designed to adapt seamlessly to market dynamics and keep pace with the ever-changing nature of the crypto market through its monthly automatic rebalancing feature.

Why invest in a broader crypto market index?

At a glance, the crypto market can be overwhelming, especially for those not well-versed in it.

With over 20 000 cryptocurrencies, each with its own sector focus and unique use case, comprehending the underlying technology and grasping the full scope of their applications requires countless hours of research and expertise.

This leads to the fundamental question: why search for the needle in the haystack when you can just buy the haystack?

By investing in a comprehensive crypto index such as the Revix Top 20 Bundle, investors eliminate the need for an extensive understanding of each individual cryptocurrency. This approach removes the guesswork from investing as investors gain exposure to the broader crypto market, eliminating the risks associated with investing in one crypto that may or may not work out.

Benefits of investing in the Revix Top 20 Bundle

High return potential: Investing in the Top 20 Bundle allows you to gain exposure to smaller emerging cryptocurrencies that may offer a more significant price growth potential than larger, more established ones. Greater market capture: Investing in the Top 20 Bundle allows investors to diversify their holdings across a broader range of cryptocurrencies, accounting for over 80% of the total crypto market. Effortless diversification: Own the largest 20 cryptocurrencies with one investment. Diversifying across the largest cryptocurrencies reduces the risks associated with investing in single coins and provides broad exposure to the growth of the crypto asset class. Never miss out with automatic monthly rebalancing: With automated monthly updates, the Top 20 Bundle consistently incorporates the most valuable cryptocurrencies to optimise market investment coverage and ensure the inclusion of high-performing assets while excluding weaker ones. Low cost: Lower fees when compared to actively managed funds, meaning more of your investment is working for you.

Which cryptocurrencies does the Top 20 Bundle hold?

The Revix Top 20 Bundle comprises the 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, allowing for broad crypto market exposure.

How has the Top 20 Bundle performed?

With a remarkable 10 441% return since the start of 2016, Revix’s Top 20 Bundle has displayed an impressive performance, surpassing prominent cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (6 214%) and major traditional indexes like the S&P 500 (104%) and the JSE Top 40 (19.9%) over the same time period in US dollars.

Where can I access the Top 20 Bundle?

Investing in the Revix Top 20 Bundle is a seamless process facilitated by Revix, a leading Cape Town-based investment platform established in 2018 and supported by JSE-listed Sabvest.

Revix has garnered a reputation for providing its users with innovative and user-friendly crypto index products, which it calls Bundles. Embracing state-of-the-art security measures, Revix prioritises user protection and ensures peace of mind in the dynamic and exhilarating realm of cryptocurrencies.

Revix Top 20 Bundle promotion

Revix is offering its users zero buy-in fees on the Top 20 Bundle for one month until 30 June 2023.

Experience the effortless investment journey with Revix and gain access to cutting-edge crypto products designed to simplify and enhance your investment experience.

Invest with Revix today and start your journey with as little as R150.

You can download their mobile app from the iOS App or Play Store today.

Disclaimer

This article is intended for informational purposes only. The views expressed are not and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendations. This article is not an offer, nor the solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any of the assets or securities mentioned herein. You should not invest more than you can afford to lose, and before investing, please take into consideration your level of experience, investment objectives and seek independent financial advice if necessary. Remember, investing in cryptocurrencies is considered a high-risk investment, meaning you can lose money when investing. For more information, please visit www.revix.com.