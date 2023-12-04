Optimising workspaces with managed printing services

The pivotal role of print infrastructure is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by the rapid advances in digital technology. As organisations adapt to the demands of a digitally-enabled hybrid workspace, the need for a reliable and agile managed print and automation services (MP&AS) partner has never been more crucial.

As a global digital services provider, Ricoh is leading change at work by unlocking the potential of print infrastructure with tailored MP&AS. We ensure operations run smoothly and create a seamless experience for employees. Our intelligent print devices are always at the forefront of the digital workspace, equipped with the latest security and performance updates, using a cloud-based infrastructure that benefits both employees and IT departments.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

We understand the need for agility and team collaboration, regardless of location. Our services encompass everything from document handling system integration to providing training and change management support, facilitating a seamless shift from print to digital. With environmental sustainability in mind, we also design print infrastructures with industry-standard sustainability credentials.

Before choosing an MP&AS partner for your business, consider the following:

Simplify device administration and enhance efficiency. Managing the increasing demands on your print infrastructure can be challenging. Make sure your printing solutions are based on centralised management with actionable insights. These streamlines cost optimisation, lightening the load on your IT department and creating a seamless experience for your staff.

You’ll also want a robust and secure cloud-based infrastructure for flexible, on-demand access to print services from anywhere, any time. This guarantees that your print devices are always updated with the latest security and performance enhancements.

Downloading and activating new features and upgrades, adding software solutions and cloud-based apps, and customising your devices should be simple and straightforward, along with printing safely and securely from anywhere and on any mobile device. This would eliminate the need for on-site print servers and data centres, further reducing security risks.

Support the shift from print to digital. Make sure your MP&AS provider covers everything from document handling systems to training and change management to facilitate a seamless transition from print to digital. This should include reliable scanning functionalities to manage your documents and automate your workflows. Digitising manual processes reduces repetitive work, freeing up time for your professional staff to attend more meaningful tasks.

Likewise, you’ll want a fully integrated platform with the tools to personalise, enhance and make full use of your device. You should be able to connect your multifunction printers, software solutions and other smart devices to third-party cloud services, such as Microsoft 365 applications. This ensures instant accessibility and usability of information, all managed on your behalf.

Sustainability matters. In today’s world, every organisation faces pressure to demonstrate a sustainable approach to business. This includes reducing resource consumption, energy costs and making responsible choices in procuring products and services. Your partner should provide reliable ongoing support to help minimise your environmental footprint as you navigate a changing business landscape.

The road ahead

As we embrace the rapid changes brought about by digital transformation, the role of print infrastructure in the modern workplace cannot be overlooked. It serves as the gateway to a digitally enabled hybrid workspace that prioritises security, sustainability and collaboration.

By partnering with a trusted service provider like Ricoh, your organisation can unlock the full potential of its print infrastructure, ensuring a seamless experience for employees while working towards a more sustainable future. Embrace the opportunities presented by the evolving digital workspace and make your organisation fit for the future.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find fulfillment through work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.