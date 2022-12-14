Ricoh wins BLI 2023 Software Picks awards from Keypoint Intelligence

Ricoh has won two Buyers Lab (BLI) Software Picks 2023 awards from Keypoint Intelligence. The awards recognise the innovations that scored highest in Keypoint Intelligence’s extensive lab tests over the previous 12 months.

Ricoh Smart Integration won the category of Outstanding MFP Workflow Technology. It provides cloud-based apps and document workflow integration across devices, connecting Ricoh multifunction printers, products and other smart devices to popular third-party cloud services so that important information becomes instantly accessible.

Keypoint Intelligence recognised Ricoh Smart Integration solutions for optimising business processes that intersect with Ricoh devices, and ensuring a seamless integration with a broad range of cloud services.

These awards are testament to our customer-first approach and our appetite for innovation

Ricoh Streamline NX v3 won the category of Outstanding Fleet Management & Workflow Platform. A powerful single-modular suite, Ricoh Streamline NX v3 provides centralised device management, scanning and secure printing, taking a platform solution approach to addressing document-related process needs.

Keypoint Intelligence recognised Ricoh Streamline NX v3 for its strong blend of device monitoring and management, as well as its scan/capture automation features, and for keeping data safe without creating a cumbersome end-user experience.

Jolene Castelyn, marketing executive at Ricoh South Africa, says customers are looking for the most advanced print workflow technology along with better ways to manage and optimise their print fleet, especially in a competitive post-pandemic environment.

“These awards are testament to our customer-first approach and our appetite for innovation,” says Castelyn. “As a global business, we’re committed to leading the change that unleashes human potential through the power and opportunity of technology.”

For more information, visit www.ricoh-europe.com.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere. With cultivated knowledge and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of about US$14.5-billion.