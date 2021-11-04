RUT950 routers offer top-class reliability and security – use cases unpacked

When speaking to our clients, regardless of company size, the sector they’re in or projects they are working on, we find reliability and security are often (if not always) at the top of the priority list.

That’s not such surprising news.

After all, what is the use of an ultra-speedy connection if it can be easily compromised, and the network integrity is lost?

Security breaches can cost a fortune, as we learnt from the stories of some well-known companies that lost millions of dollars and were left with bruised reputations.

The same is true with reliability: If a company cannot rely on network stability, processes cannot run smoothly, and the data can get distorted. Naturally, security and reliability (next to ease of use) are crucial focus areas for each Teltonika Networks product reaching the market.

While companies are usually quite confident and proudly praise their products, buyers are cautious when choosing technology devices, especially when the success of the whole project is at stake.

For this reason, we believe that gathering our client testimonials and their real-life success cases is an invaluable asset providing validation and credibility, and building trust.

We have selected a few use cases that we feel represent high-security and reliability standards found in Teltonika Networks RUT950 routers. If the police and banking institutions trust these routers, why wouldn’t anyone else?

RUT950 in police helicopters

Eyescan Securities Services is an expert in designing security systems that detect intrusion, control access, and react to a range of threats and hazards. Using only the best quality and most advanced technology available, Eyescan provides clients with tailormade solutions to help protect the public, homes, businesses and other assets. When it received a request from the Cyprus Police Aviation Unit, we were delighted to discover our product the most suitable option.

The task was to install 2-megapixel laser night view pan-to-zoom (PTZ) cameras for firefighting coordination, for search and rescue flights, and for cloud and traffic monitoring. What made this assignment challenging was the requirement to transfer the live video feed to police HQ, while the solution had to be controlled remotely. Using a RUT950 router with the Combo Mimo Mobile Roof SMA Antenna proved to be the best combination, offering reliable connection with a backup and the desired high security ensured by multiple hardware and software RUT950 security features, including attack prevention, multiple VPNs, firewall, access control and more.

The product is compatible with Teltonika Networks\ Remote Management System that enables easy and protected access from various locations for monitoring, maintenance and full control via the RMS Connect functionality.

RUT950 in ATMs

Creative Technologies offers end-to-end solutions for ATM and point-of-sale networks, including software integration, ATM monitoring, first-line maintenance and customer support. Providing reliable connectivity to a network of ATMs, some of which operate under harsh weather conditions and in distant locations, is challenging and requires suitable equipment. RUT950 has two external cellular antennas, enabling a reliable connection even in remote rural areas with limited accessibility.

The device can operate at -40°C to 75°C temperature and may withstand up to 90% humidity — essential requirements for ATMs often placed outside.

Some banks serviced by Creative Technologies used different network providers with varied connectivity technologies like GPRS, SDSL, ADSL WiMax and LAN. As multiple companies provided these services, there were many issues, which led to reducing the operational uptime of the machines.

According to the client, replacing these technologies with RUT950 4G/LTE routers has significantly improved overall performance, ensuring top-level security, demonstrating higher connectivity speed, increased machine uptime, and faster configuration for one device compared to using multiple other routers and modems.

RUT950 in telemetry stations

Centex Systems Integration’s primary business focus has traditionally been on specialised networking and security systems and custom software development. In recent years, the company moved into the LiDAR scanning sector, providing data acquisition systems, mobile telemetry, networking, and power systems. The whole point of a telemetry station is collecting and transmitting data from remote or even entirely inaccessible locations. Reliability and security in communication are as crucial as they can get.

Centex Systems Integration uses RUT950 routers in its telemetry stations for all of its advanced communication needs. According to the client, there is no mystery why it chose Teltonika Networks’ RUT950 for its project. Besides remote monitoring and data transfer, it provides mission-critical cellular communication with a failover, top-of-the-line Wi-Fi (both station and access point modes) and highest-level security features.

Although RUT950 is not the newest device in the Teltonika Networks line-up and has been in the market for a while, it has undoubtedly passed the test of time and found some real fans in the Internet of things world.

We continuously develop and improve our products after their launch, so today’s RUT950 is quite different to what it used to be, starting with the design and ending with periodical RutOS software updates.

