DStv makes RWC final stream available for R19.95

South African rugby fans who sign up for DStv Stream Access this Friday or Saturday can watch the Springboks play the All Blacks in the final of the Rugby World Cup for R19.95.

Many South Africans will be planning where – or how – to watch the game, which kicks off at 9pm. This gives those who didn’t want to sign up for DStv Premium another option – other than the free broadcasts of the SABC, which sublicensed some World Cup games, including the final, from DStv-owned MultiChoice Group.

For those who are still looking, MultiChoice South Africa has made its DStv Stream Access package, the internet-based version of its most affordable satellite TV offering, available for R19.95 between 27 and 28 October for a month’s access. Although subscribers can cancel after the rugby, if they don’t they will charged the regular R99/month for the package.

It’s not clear why MultiChoice has decided to make access to the final available for a small fee, but it does raise speculation about whether it is testing the possibility of launching a pay-per-view content model for sports in South Africa.

“As DStv, we want to bring along as many people as possible for the ride – we don’t want anyone to miss out on one of the most momentous sporting occasions in our country’s history,” MultiChoice South Africa CEO Marc Jury said in a statement.

The DStv Stream Access subscription, like other streaming plans from MultiChoice, allows users to stream to one device at a time only.

MultiChoice said that the R19.95 price is a nod to the historic 1995 World Cup final, a remarkable part of the storied rivalry between the South African and New Zealand rugby teams. It was also the first World Cup South Africa participated in as it had been barred from the tournament in the apartheid years.

The final will be broadcast on SuperSport Variety 4 (channel 209 on DStv). SuperSport Variety 4 will also broadcast the playoff game between England and Argentina on Friday at 9pm. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media