SABC, MultiChoice fail to reach deal on Cricket World Cup

The SABC has rejected an offer by SuperSport to rebroadcast games from the ICC Cricket World Cup, with the public broadcaster unable to afford the sublicensing rights.

MultiChoice claimed in a statement on Tuesday that the SABC rejected “multiple offers” it made to for sublicense the matches.

“After prolonged negotiations, the SABC last night rejected MultiChoice’s latest proposal for a possible sublicensing of broadcast rights to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on the basis of the proposed licence fee,” said MultiChoice.

The pay-television operator, which owns SuperSport, expressed “disappointment” at the SABC’s refusal to accept the rights, which it said were “on significantly reduced commercial terms”.

The latest row follows a similar standoff between the two broadcasters over broadcasting rights for the Rugby World Cup last month. A last-minute agreement between the two parties was announced only a few days before the tournament kicked off.

On Friday, the SABC told parliament that it had reported a net loss of R1.1-billion for the year ended 31 March 2023. — © 2023 NewsCentral Media