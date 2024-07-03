SABC Plus gets a huge overhaul – catch-up, apps and more

SABC Plus, the SABC’s streaming video service that has seen rapid growth, has been relaunched, offering a slicker experience — albeit one that now requires users to sign up.

There are now apps available for the service – with Apple TV and Google TV/Android boxes (launching soon) supported, along with LG smart TVs and phones running Android and iOS. There is also an app designed for Huawei devices.

The revamped SABC Plus – previously SABC+ — went live on Wednesday with the following features:

Improved interface

Personalised recommendations

Catch-up services

Video on demand

Voice command (for content search)

Electronic programme guide

Vodcasts

Download (available on mobile only)

Podcasts

There are no limitations to the number of simultaneous streams per household, the SABC said.

The broadcaster said it has added a new channel, called Channel Africa, with programming in Chinyanja, Swahili, English, French and Portuguese and is broadcast to communities in the African diaspora across the world.

“Users are urged to re-register with new credentials to easily access the newly revamped SABC+ platform in order to comply with the Popi Act,” the broadcaster said. Previously, a login hasn’t been required. Curiously, viewers still do not have to provide an SABC TV licence number to access the service. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media