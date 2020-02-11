Samsung all set to unveil Galaxy S20 series of smartphones - TechCentral

Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil a range of new flagship smartphones on Tuesday night, including its latest foldable handset.

The Korean technology giant has already confirmed the new folding phone — likely to be named the Galaxy Z Flip — in a television advertisement flighted during the Oscars on Sunday night. It is expected to be announced alongside the next generation of the company’s Galaxy S range of smartphones.

The Z Flip will be Samsung’s second foldable screen-based phone, following the release of the Galaxy Fold last year. That device was made up of two screens; one of the front of the device like a traditional smartphone and another larger, folding screen which opened out from inside the device.

However, its launch was initially delayed after early testers reported issues with the Fold’s screen. In contrast, the Z Flip folds vertically in a similar fashion to “flip phones” such as the Motorola Razr, which were popular in the early 2000s.

In the teaser advert, the device was also shown to have a small display on its outside casing for displaying notifications when the screen is closed.

S20 series

The live event will likely see the new foldable appear alongside Samsung’s new flagship phone range, expected to be called the S20 series. Those new devices are expected to include upgrades to the cameras found on last year’s Galaxy S10 range. Improvements to battery life, storage and device speed are also likely.

Since the roll-out of 5G networks began last year, Samsung has established itself as the market leader, with a number of 5G-ready devices launched during 2019. As a result, many predict at least some of the new phones unveiled will also come with support for 5G.

Samsung’s Unpacked live event starts at 9pm on Tuesday evening.