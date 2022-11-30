Samsung Galaxy S23 set for early February debut – report

Samsung Electronics will launch the Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones at an event in the US in early February, according to a new report out of Korea.

News agency Korea JoongAng Daily reported on Wednesday that the S23 series launch will likely take place in San Francisco in California — rival Apple’s backyard.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series in February this year, so a February 2023 launch for the new phones makes sense. The Galaxy S21 launch took place in January, and earlier reports had suggested that the S23 could make its debut at CES in Las Vegas in early January.

The new phones are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

If the Korea JoongAng Daily report is correct – it cited an unnamed Samsung executive as its source of the information – then consumers will have to wait more than two months for the new models to debut.

Early reports about the S23 series suggest it will retain the same basic design as the S22 series. The most expensive phone in the line-up, the S23 Ultra, is expected to get a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor, up from 108 megapixels in the current Ultra model.

The new phones are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC), which is made by Taiwan’s TSMC using an advanced 4-nanometre manufacturing node. Reports have suggested that Samsung will ditch its own Exynos SoC entirely in the Galaxy S23 models.

Already, Samsung opted to sell the Galaxy S22 series in South Africa with Qualcomm-made chips, a shift from previous Galaxy S-series devices sold locally, which had Exynos silicon inside.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the fastest SoC currently available for Android phones, beaten only in mobile devices by the latest A-series silicon developed by Apple for its iPhones. Gen 2 supports the new Wi-Fi 7 standard and a wide range of 5G frequencies. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media