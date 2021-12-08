Sandile Dube to take reins at HPE in South Africa

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has appointed Sandile Dube as acting MD in South Africa with effect from 1 January 2022.

Dube, who is HPE’s country channel and sales lead, will take the reins from President Ntuli, who as been promoted to a pan-regional role as director of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services across the UK, Ireland, the Middle East and South Africa.

Dube, who is based at HPE’s Johannesburg office, will lead a team of about 150 people spread across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

“He will be responsible for accelerating the strong momentum we have already seen in our transformation to an as-a-service company,” HPE said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dube joined HPE 18 months ago as sales leader for South Africa. Previously he worked as a sales manager at Dimension Data.

Ntuli will relocate to the UK to take on his new role. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media