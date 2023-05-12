Seacom hit by ‘cybersecurity incident’

Seacom said late on Thursday that it was affected by a “cybersecurity incident” in its hosting environment, which it said “impacted a small number” of its customers.

“Our initial investigation has found that no customer data has been compromised,” the company said in a statement about the incident, which occurred on 10 May.

“We want to assure our managed services, corporate and wholesale customers that the impact was limited to a small server environment and had no impact on our core network. Business and wholesale connectivity services, which form part of our most prominent business offering, were unaffected by this incident and remain stable,” the company said.

“In response to the recent occurrence, our IT and security teams immediately implemented Seacom’s business continuity plan. The situation was contained timeously, and any developments are closely monitored. We are currently undergoing a structured recovery process to ensure that our systems are fully restored,” it said.

Seacom did not immediately provide further details about the incident. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media