Seacom pioneer Suveer Ramdhani resigns - TechCentral

Seacom chief strategy officer Suveer Ramdhani, who has played an integral role in the telecommunications company since its launch in 2009, has resigned.

The company said on Friday that Ramdhani had a founding role in the Seacom project and was responsible for the development of the business strategy of the submarine cable system along Africa’s east coast to Europe and Asia. It did not say why he has decided to step down.

Ramdhani initially oversaw Seacom’s product development before assuming his current role of chief strategy officer, where he has been responsible for overseeing Seacom’s strategy, market development and acquisition activity for the past six years.

“He recently concluded the acquisition of FibreCo Telecommunications, which has positioned Seacom to operate a network that runs along South Africa’s highest-traffic transmission routes and links all major South African cities to Seacom’s submarine cable assets,” the company said in a statement.

“He was also fundamental to Seacom’s fundraising efforts over the years. He and his team raised 50% of the equity required for the Seacom project and completed significant off-take agreements with customers.”

Seacom founder Brian Herlihy said: “Suveer has been a cornerstone of our business, driving growth strategies for new products and services, new markets and transformative acquisitions. His efforts have led Seacom from a project into a diversified and sustainable telco.”

Speaking to TechCentral on Friday, Ramdhani said he plans to “take some time off to explore a few options before jumping into the next gig”. He said he has “a few things lined up” already, but that it’s too early to talk about them. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media