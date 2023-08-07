Secondary listing for Reunert on A2X

One of South Africa’s longest-surviving companies, JSE-listed ICT and industrial group Reunert, will begin trading on the A2X next week.

It said on Monday that its ordinary shares will be admitted to trade on A2X as a secondary listing from Tuesday, 15 August. Founded in 1888, it was listed on the JSE in 1948.

The company will retain its listing on JSE and its issued share capital will be unaffected by the A2X listing.

The A2X listing also does not give rise to additional fees or compliance obligations for Reunert.

Its ordinary shares will be available for trade on both the JSE and A2X.

A2X is a licensed stock exchange authorised to provide a secondary listing venue for companies. It is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media