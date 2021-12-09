Setback for Apple’s car ambitions

Apple’s self-driving car project has lost three key engineers in recent weeks, adding to a rash of departures from a tumultuous business with daunting ambitions.

Eric Rogers, billed as Apple’s chief engineer for radar systems on the project, left for flying taxi start-up Joby Aviation in recent weeks. Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the team’s battery systems group, joined Archer Aviation, another company working to develop air taxis.

Stephen Spiteri, an Apple hardware engineering manager, left to join Archer as well. Joby and Archer confirmed the appointments, which underscore a push by aviation start-ups to nab Silicon Valley talent. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

The exodus shows the challenges Apple faces in expands into a new industry. A self-driving car could represent a massive new sales opportunity for the tech giant — one of its famous “next big things” — but perfecting such technology has bedevilled engineers for years. And the seven-year-old project has been marked by frequent turnover and strategy shifts, along with rivals poaching its talent.

The latest defections follow the loss of at least six members of the project’s management team this year, including its former head, Doug Field. A key recent departure was Michael Schwekutsch, who had led hardware engineering for the effort. Schwekutsch also joined Archer, where he serves as a senior vice president.

Hires

Other former employees have joined car start-ups such as Rivian Automotive, an Irvine, California-based automaker that held the year’s biggest initial public offering last month.

At the same time, Apple has made some key hires this year. That includes Urlich Kranz, who previously led self-driving car start-up Canoo and electric vehicle development at BMW, and CJ Moore, a former self-driving software director at Tesla.

The radar systems that Rogers oversaw are a key aspect of a self-driving car: They allow the vehicle to operate and understand where it is on streets. Radar technology differs from cameras, which Tesla uses for its self-driving car technology.

Apple also is planning a battery system for its car that can tap into combined charging system, or CCS, a platform that’s currently expanding globally.

Field, the project’s former boss, become a senior executive at Ford. The other managers hitting the exits included Dave Scott, Jaime Waydo, Dave Rosenthal and Benjamin Lyon.

Kevin Lynch, who oversees the Apple Watch and health software, took over the car project after Field left. He has sought to give the effort a clearer vision and more urgency, which includes a push to launch a fully self-driving car as early as 2025. The idea is to eschew pedals and a steering wheel, with an interior similar to a limousine. — (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP