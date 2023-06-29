Shoprite appoints ex-Telkom CEO Maseko to its board

Africa’s largest retail group, Shoprite Holdings, has appointed former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to its board of directors, it said in a statement to shareholders.

Maseko, who is involved — with Mauritius-based Axian Telecom — in a consortium seeking to buy a stake in Telkom, will serve as an independent non-executive director, Shoprite said in the statement on Wednesday.

The appointment of Maseko comes as Shoprite increasingly embraces technology-led offerings, including its K’nect Mobile telecommunications product and its popular Checkers 60Sixty online shopping app.

Maseko has BA and LLB degrees. Before he took the reins at Telkom in 2013, he was chief operating officer of Vodacom South Africa. He currently serves as an advisory board member of the Centre for Development and Enterprises, Airlink and Heidrick and Struggles.

Hlengani Mathebula

Shoprite, meanwhile, also announced the appointment of Hlengani Mathebula to its board. Like Maseko, Mathebula will serve as an independent non-executive director.

Having previously worked in senior roles in the banking sector, Mathebula is currently professor of strategy, finance and investment at the University of Limpopo. He is also chairman of the Media Development and Diversity Agency and chairman of the Black Business Executive Circle, among other roles. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media