Showmax 2.0 launch details revealed – including a new logo

As MultiChoice Group gets ready to relaunch its streaming platform, the broadcaster has revealed the first details of what the new Showmax will look like.

The relaunch is penned in for February 2024 and will introduce three new plans: Showmax Premier League for mobile; Showmax Entertainment; and Showmax Entertainment Mobile.

Powered by SuperSport, Showmax Premier League is the first standalone Premier League mobile streaming service in Africa and will stream every match of the world’s most popular football league to markets across sub-Saharan Africa.

Details about the new tiers are included below:

Showmax Entertainment

Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries including Showmax Originals, MultiChoice Originals, Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation, HBO, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony, Warner Bros, BBC, ITV, Telemundo, Banijay, eOne, Fremantle and more.

Number of concurrent streams: 2

Mobile apps: Yes

Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps: Yes

Maximum video resolution: HD (up to 1080p at launch, with 4K to follow)

Downloads available for offline viewing: Yes

Data saving settings: Yes

Showmax Entertainment Mobile

Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries including Showmax Originals, MultiChoice Originals, Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation, HBO, Paramount, Lionsgate, Sony, Warner Bros, BBC, ITV, Telemundo, Banijay, eOne, Fremantle and more.

Number of concurrent streams: 1

Mobile apps: Yes

Maximum video resolution: SD

Downloads available for offline viewing: Yes

Data saving settings: Yes

Showmax Premier League

All live matches plus extra Premier League content

Number of concurrent streams: 1

Mobile apps: Yes

Maximum video resolution: SD

Downloads available for offline viewing: Yes (excluding live sport)

Data saving settings: Yes

The new Showmax is being built in partnership with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Sky and will be based on Comcast’s Peacock streaming technology platform.

“We have all the ingredients in place to become the number one streaming service for Africa,” said Showmax CEO Marc Jury in a statement on Wednesday. “No other streaming service in Africa can offer what Showmax is bringing to the table in the new year.”

Showmax will have a new look, a new app and an “entirely new product suite”, MultiChoice said.

Peacock

“Showmax’s migration onto the global Peacock streaming platform means it’s ready to scale, and scale fast. The robust platform is used across the globe and is a leader in sports streaming, having successfully live-streamed the Super Bowl to more than six million users simultaneously,” MultiChoice said.

Showmax will expand its content slate across the continent in December in preparation for the relaunch, with the streamer promising a range of new shows from partner Comcast, which owns Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation and Telemundo. It’s also gearing up to launch a slate of new local shows, it said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media