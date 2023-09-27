Showmax Pro to be shut down

MultiChoice Group has announced that it will phase out Showmax Pro ahead of the planned relaunch of the Showmax platform by the end of the year.

In a notice to subscribers posted on the Showmax website, MultiChoice explained that with the upcoming relaunch of Showmax, its sports offering will focus exclusively on Premier League football, which it described as the most-watched football league in Africa.

“Showmax Pro in its current form will be phased out by 30 November. More details around the refreshed pricing and the product will be shared soon,” MultiChoice said.

Existing Showmax Pro customers in South Africa will be offered a DStv Compact Plus Stream package

Showmax Pro offers the basic Showmax entertainment tier coupled with various sports matches provided by sister company SuperSport. Until now, Showmax Pro has carried not only Premier League football but also the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, Serie A, the FA Cup and more. It has also shown athletics, running and boxing events.

“We want to make sure that our Showmax Pro customers are still able to access the sport they love. As part of this product change, existing Showmax Pro customers in South Africa will be offered a DStv Compact Plus Stream package at the same price as Showmax Pro.”

DStv Stream Compact Plus is currently priced at R549/month, while Showmax Pro costs R349/month, meaning Showmax Pro customers will save R200/month and get access to more sports, including selected Rugby World Cup 2023 games.

Showmax Pro

“Customers will be able to stream 115 live channels, access the full catalogue of the DStv video-on-demand library and continue to have full access to Showmax’s entertainment catalogue,” the group said. The deal is exclusively available to existing Showmax Pro customers, who will receive communication from MultiChoice about how to sign up. The offer is not available to Showmax Pro mobile-only subscribers.

From 1 October, Showmax Pro will no longer be available for subscription.

The changes come as MultiChoice prepares for a significant overhaul of Showmax, expected by year-end.

Speaking to TechCentral in June, MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said “version 2” of Showmax will include strategic and technical input from new partner and co-investor NBCUniversal.

MultiChoice announced in March that NBCUniversal would acquire a 30% stake in Showmax as part of a plan to build the leading internet video streaming platform in Africa.

The agreement, which includes NBCUniversal sister company Sky – both firms are owned by Nasdaq-listed media giant Comcast — includes the supply of technology as well as new content to Showmax subscribers. MultiChoice has retained a 70% stake in the business.

“Powered by Peacock’s leading, globally scaled technology, Showmax subscribers will have access to an extensive premium content portfolio, bringing African audiences the best of local and international programming,” MultiChoice said in March. Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

“The service will combine MultiChoice’s accelerating investment in local content with a pipeline of award-winning and critically acclaimed international content licensed from NBCUniversal and Sky, third-party content from HBO, Warner Brothers International, Sony and others, as well as live English Premier League football,” it said.

Said Mawela: “Showmax version 2 will launch in the fourth quarter with a broader line-up of content, a better product offering, better user interface and more streams on live sport, and will be underpinned by the English Premier League.”

Showmax will remain a separate offering, distinct from DStv and “appealing to a streaming population that continues to grow” and who “might want sport as part of that offering”. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media