TC|Daily | What’s next for Showmax, with MultiChoice’s Barry Dubovsky

Meet the man behind Showmax. As chief operating officer of MultiChoice Connected Video, Barry Dubovsky is leading the charge to bring the 2022 Fifa World Cup to Showmax Pro in 4K.

Dubovsky joins Duncan McLeod in the TC|Daily studio to chat about what has been involved in getting Showmax ready for the World Cup, and what the plans are for bringing other content to the platform in 4K once the global football event has concluded.

An Australian national who has previously worked for telecommunications operator Telstra chats about how he ended up working in a senior role for an Africa-focused video entertainment company. He also unpacks what’s involved in running a streaming video service like Showmax.

Also in this episode of TC|Daily, Dubovsky discusses:

The tighter integration of Showmax into MultiChoice

What drove the recent price cuts for Showmax Pro

Fragmentation of the video entertainment industry and what comes next

The long-term future of streaming vs satellite and cable

Don’t miss the discussion, and also check out the recent TC|Daily interview with MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi.

Want to subscribe to TC|Daily? Check out all the subscription options for both the video and audio versions below.

Watch this episode of TC|Daily

Listen to this episode of TC|Daily

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below:

TC|Daily

Impact Series

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news