Showmax Pro, with live sport, launched in South Africa at R449/month - TechCentral

MultiChoice Group-owned Netflix rival Showmax has launched a Pro version of its service in South Africa, offering the full catalogue of content, plus live-streamed sport.

Showmax Pro costs R449/month (compared to R99/month for the non-sports version), or R225/month for a mobile-only version that streams in standard definition to only one device at a time.

MultiChoice is expected to take the wraps off Showmax Pro at a media event on Wednesday afternoon. Details of Showmax Pro, including pricing and content, were published on the service’s website earlier in the day.

Live sports events include matches from the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, the Diamond League, the Premier Soccer League and the UEFA Champions League. Other sports include athletics, running, boxing, swimming, extreme sports, e-sports, basketball, triathlon, horse racing, netball and hockey. Rugby is not included.

Showmax Pro allows users to stream in high definition with two simultaneous streams, with up to five devices that can be registered. The mobile-only version is in SD, not HD, and offers only one stream at a time and permits only one device to be registered to the service. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media