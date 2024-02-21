Signal messaging app about to get even more secure 

Signal, the security-focused messaging app used by US whistle-blower Edward Snowden, has announced a set of features aimed at enhancing phone number privacy.

The features, currently in beta testing, allow users to conceal their phone numbers and use a username instead when communicating on the app.

Essentially, users can choose to share a less sensitive identifier, making it easier to protect their privacy.

Signal is a highly secure messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption for texts, voice calls and video calls. It prioritises user privacy by ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access the content of their communications, making it a popular choice among activists and journalists.

However, using Signal has always come with a trade-off: users had to expose their phone numbers to everyone they communicated with. That’s now changing.

The new features will bring three key changes.

Firstly, by default, users’ phone numbers will no longer be visible in their Signal profiles unless the contact already has the number saved in their phone’s address book.

Secondly, users can opt to create and share a unique username, or a QR code containing it, allowing for connections without revealing phone numbers.

Lastly, there’s an additional opt-in feature recommended for high-risk users, which allows them to make their numbers not only invisible but also undiscoverable. This means that even if someone has the user’s phone number, they won’t be able to find them on Signal without their username.

These enhancements make it safer to communicate with untrusted parties without the risk of exposing private phone numbers.

For example, journalists can now share their Signal usernames on social media to receive encrypted tips without divulging their phone numbers.

Burner phone

Likewise, activists can join groups discreetly without revealing personal information to unknown members.

Previously, maintaining privacy in such scenarios would have required setting up a new Signal number on a burner phone or using services like Google Voice, both of which presented challenges.

Now users can simply use a username, which can be easily changed or deleted. Signal employs cryptographic techniques like Ristretto hash to store usernames securely. — (c) 2024 NewsCentral Media