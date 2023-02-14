SkyWire: the power and value of digital voice

Communication, with customers and employees, is one of the most important considerations for the modern organisation. When these lines are down, so are productivity, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

In fact, customer satisfaction is currently at its lowest level ever, according to the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, a sentiment echoed by research undertaken by the XM Institute that found that although global consumer satisfaction was steady, it has decreased across the touchpoints of trust and advocacy.

Considering how competitive and challenging markets and economic conditions are right now, it’s critical that companies put the right solutions in place to ensure that they meet customer expectations. This is equally important for employees, Tim Archer, head of channel at SkyWire, points out. This is because with the skills gap widening and employee churn increasing, you want an operating environment that really does connect with your people.

Many companies are still battling with complicated systems that deliver minimal value and plenty of problems

“Fortunately, embedding robust communication channels within the business is no longer as complex or daunting as it used to be,” he adds. “Digital has made it far easier, and far more cost-effective, to implement voice solutions within the business and to ensure that they deliver long-term value.”

One of the first key benefits is, of course, the ability to deliver rich customer service across multiple channels with a hyperconnected workforce that can communicate from anywhere at any time. If you have embedded voice functionality that extends beyond the limitations of the traditional PBX platform, then employees will be able to use mobile devices to stay connected and in touch no matter where they are.

This not only benefits customer service, but it also supports the growing trend towards hybrid and remote working. Most employees want flexibility today, and this makes it important to remain connected to the business without compromising on their quality of life. A well-designed voice system will ensure that communication and collaboration can be done across multiple platforms, devices and touchpoints – and it will empower your employees significantly.

Rich functionality

“Perhaps one of the biggest advantages of investing into digital voice solutions and voice over IP (VoIP) is that it uses digital channels with unlimited extensions and has rich functionality that can evolve with the business needs,” says Archer. “This means that your employees can work from anywhere and they gain access to a variety of tools that allow for them to really connect and collaborate effectively. This includes elements such as Web conferencing and live chat and social media messaging – and this is all included in one system.”

Finally, and perhaps most importantly for the modern business, this level of functionality and voice service comes at a much lower price point than traditional systems and is far easier to manage and maintain. Organisations can leverage the potential of cloud, plug-and-play infrastructure, IP phones and mobile devices while saving, in some cases, up to 80% of call costs.

“This is so far from what companies expect from their voice solutions,” says Archer. “Many companies are still battling with complicated systems that deliver minimal value and plenty of problems. They don’t realise how easy it is to simply tick on over to digital and leverage existing infrastructure to completely redefine their business communications.”

While there are many different VoIP solutions on the market, it’s worth working with a company that has line of sight into the latest innovations and developments and that can help curate a solution that really works for your business. This is key because every company is different, which means that you need a platform that’s going to fit your unique circumstances – this is not the time to stick a square solution into a round hole.

“Look at investing into a solution that can evolve with your business and that you can use to address any communication issues you have at the moment,” concludes Archer. “Focus on your pain points – be they voice, live chat or customer service – and then use a system that can directly resolve these. You can even get a system that integrates with your CRM platform so you can personalise your engagements and refine your communication strategy. Digital makes communication incredibly versatile and there are solutions that make it incredibly easy.”

