Smarter print choices make for higher performance

CIOs and chief financial officers are under tremendous pressure to cut costs while gaining efficiency, but at the same time they need modern tools to enhance productivity and help them digitally transform the business.

One area where most companies can save substantially is by cutting down on the number of expensive A3 printers. Ask any modern business how often they need to print on A3 paper, and they will more than likely say hardly ever.

Eliminating waste

The first crucial step when trimming down printing waste or optimising the fleet is understanding the output needs of the business’s users. Businesses need to ask themselves whether they really need as many expensive printers that take up a lot of space, to make a handful of copies a month when a single machine would suffice.

Although certain specialised teams might need A3-format printing, for the vast majority of users in the business, A4 printers are not only good enough, but also just as smart as the larger A3 printers.

This is why today’s A4 smart multi-function printers (MFPs) are soaring in popularity. They offer top performance and reliability, and are crammed with all the features that users would expect to find in A3 devices in the same print-speed class. On the plus side, they are far more affordable and practical.

Take, for example, Lexmark’s range of versatile, high-performance A4 workgroup MFPs that offer businesses a compelling alternative to comparable A3 machines. Lexmark A4 smart MFPs are at least as fast, if not faster, promise a lower price tag and take up significantly less space in the office. For these reasons, they are a smarter choice for the business.

Professional features and performance

If we unpack the features of Lexmark’s A4 machines, practically everything one could expect from your usual A3 printer comes standard in a Lexmark A4 machine.

For instance, users are able to capture paper-based information quickly into their digital workflow or network applications with scanners that scan up to a staggering 137 sides per minute in duplex mode, on certain models.

They are able to scan documents straight to e-mail or start a workflow from the MFP, with the choice of reviewing each page to ensure they captured the correct image. Also, print preview features help users choose documents or particular pages, and then modify output settings such as two-sided printing and more, directly from the touch-screen interface.

Better for the planet, too

Save paper with duplex printing and polish off your print runs with advanced finishing opions, including stapling and hole-punching.

To help you limit your impact on the environment, Lexmark A4 workgroup MFPs come equipped with various eco-responsible printing features.

Users can also reduce interventions with input capacity comparable to light production A3 digital copiers. Various models feature a maximum input capacity of up to 4 500 sheets reducing the chance that the paper runs out, which delays print jobs until someone fills up the tray.

When it comes to additional costs, there are no surprises, because Lexmark boasts long-life consumables and high-yield toner cartridges which support long intervals between changes and never need a good shaking to deliver their promised yield.

Moreover, Lexmark A4 workgroup MFPs are top performers in terms of workload, with some offering a maximum monthly duty cycle of up to 350 000.

Boosting productivity

Lexmark A4 workgroup MFPs equip users with a rich range of productivity-boosting features right out of the box, so users can be fully productive from day one.

For example, these machines feature comprehensive security features, automatic document feeder with advanced scanning options, operating systems that can run local and network solutions, optical character recognition (OCR) capabilities, print and scan controllers, Adobe PostScript support, high-speed fax, and so much more.

Furthermore, Lexmark Colour Replacement technology brings together spot colour and RGB replacement for precision matching of key colours such as those found in corporate logos, without having to fork out for costly third-party controllers.

Savings, across the board

Another area where Lexmark shines is through cost savings. Over and above an extremely affordable price considering all the features, some models offer users Ultra High Yield cartridges that print up to 55 000 pages, for instance, to help business leaders impress the board even further.

Lexmark’s A4 range also does not need scheduled maintenance, because most consumables, supplies, and parts are customer-replaceable, saving a fortune in service fees. Selected printer’s long-life components are able to last up to 300 000 pages, again, keeping the total cost of ownership as low as possible.

The A4 MFPs also use on average about half as much energy as their A3 copier counterparts, so they help reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

The A4 MFPs also use on average about half as much energy as their A3 copier counterparts, so they help reduce the company's carbon footprint.