Solid8 is Gold Sponsor for Public Sector Summit 2022

The need to keep your business information and critical IT systems secure is not a recent development. However, high-profile incidents are on the rise, and the need to effectively deal with cyber threats has now become critical in building cyber-resilient infrastructure for enhanced service delivery.

Solid8 Technologies is a value-adding distributor bringing the best of global cybersecurity software vendors and expertise that solves important security challenges and increases cyber resilience across domains of data security, identity governance, network security, OT security and threat intelligence.

Join Solid8 at #PublicSec2022 on 2-3 August 2022 and discover how you can bolster your organisation’s cyber resilience. Solid8 Technologies is a Gold Sponsor for the summit.

Topics at the summit will outline emerging threats against the public sector, global cybersecurity and data protection best practices, and how to mitigate risks. You will also be able to network virtually with senior colleagues from across the SADC region, and exchange challenges and strategies to help improve your cybersecurity resilience.

Solid8 Technologies will have data security specialist Patrick Devine as its main speaker. You can interact with the Solid8 team at this virtual event and interact at its virtual booth. We look forward to seeing you there.

Solid8: Focused Attention, Limitless Potential