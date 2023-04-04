Sonnet Technologies in exclusive distribution partnership with Emia Distribution in SA

Sonnet Technologies, a leading provider of performance-enhancing solutions for the professional audio, video, and broadcast industries, has announced a new partnership with Emia Distribution, a leading distributor of professional video equipment and solutions serving customers in South Africa. The new agreement makes Emia the exclusive distributor of the full Sonnet Technologies product family.

“We are committed to delivering the best customer service and support, and this partnership will be a win-win for everyone, especially our customers,” said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing at Sonnet Technologies. “Emia is the perfect partner to help us expand our market share and take advantage of new opportunities in the vital Southern Africa region.”

Under the new partnership, customers in South Africa will have access to the full range of Sonnet Technologies products, including Thunderbolt and PCIe network expansion solutions and media readers. Emia Distribution will provide a local and readily accessible inventory of Sonnet’s array of Thunderbolt products, including a broad variety of docks, pro media readers, and network interface and display adapters, plus PCIe card expansion systems that enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards for with computers with Thunderbolt ports, ensuring customers in the region have access to the latest technology products and accessories.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Sonnet Technologies and Emia Distribution

“Emia Distribution is excited to partner with Sonnet Technologies in bringing their innovative and award-winning products to customers in South Africa,” said James Cook, owner of Emia Distribution. “This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Sonnet Technologies and Emia Distribution.”

Sonnet Technologies has been at the forefront of technology innovation for over 35 years, bringing numerous pioneering solutions to market that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac, Windows and Linux computers. The company has worked closely with Apple and Intel in the development and certification of Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt 2, Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 products, and has been recognised over the years for its outstanding product solutions for the professional audio, video and broadcasting industries.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sonnet Technologies, a company that shares our values and commitment to providing the best possible products and services to customers,” said Cook. “Together, we look forward to exploring new opportunities in the Southern Africa region and continuing to push the boundaries of innovation in the professional audio, video and broadcast industries.”

Leading

Emia Distribution has established itself as a leading importer and distributor of technology and lifestyle products in South Africa, with a focus on the Apple products ecosystem. Since its founding in 2007, the company has brought some of the world’s most innovative and stylish products to the South African market, representing leading technology brands with pride. Emia’s main focus is on providing South African consumers with access to the latest technology products and accessories, ensuring that they stay ahead of the curve in terms of functionality and style.

“Emia Distribution has a long history of partnering with the best in the industry. We are excited to add Sonnet Technologies to our portfolio of brands and look forward to helping our resellers find the products that best meet their customers’ needs,” said Cook.

By joining forces with Emia Distribution, Sonnet Technologies is now in an even stronger position to serve the needs of customers in South Africa. With its deep understanding of the local market and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, Emia is the ideal partner for Sonnet as it seeks to expand its reach and grow its market share in this important region.

Looking ahead, Sonnet Technologies and Emia Distribution plan to explore new opportunities in the Southern Africa region

With the full Sonnet product family now available through Emia, customers in South Africa can take advantage of a wide range of innovative and award-winning products designed to enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac, Windows and Linux computers. From Thunderbolt adapters and docking stations to PCIe expansion solutions and storage systems, Sonnet offers a comprehensive suite of products that is renowned for its quality, reliability and ease of use. And with Emia’s expertise and local presence, customers in South Africa can rest assured that they will receive the best possible support and service throughout the entire product life cycle, from purchase and installation to maintenance and repair.

Looking ahead, Sonnet Technologies and Emia Distribution plan to explore new opportunities in the Southern Africa region, including new product releases, joint marketing campaigns and other initiatives that will help to grow the market and provide customers with the best possible products and services.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies is a leading provider of Thunderbolt technology products, including PCIe card expansion systems; external graphics (eGPU) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video and broadcast industries.

For more information on Sonnet Technologies and its product family, visit www.sonnettech.com. For more information on Emia Distribution, visit www.emia.co.za.