Fujitsu Celsius H7613: the ultimate mobile workstation for pros

At a recent Nvidia GTC event, Fujitsu launched the Celsius H7613, the ultimate mobile workstation for professionals who demand unparalleled performance, versatility and accelerated workflows. The new model is 10mm thinner and 500g lighter than its predecessor, yet up to 400% more powerful in running graphic-intensive applications such as Catia, Siemens, Creo and rendering.

Featuring the highest-class Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU, this top-end Fujitsu workstation supports real-time, super-high-resolution 8K video playback. It delivers accelerated rendering, AI and computing to drive real-time ray tracing, simulation, AI training and inference, virtual-reality workloads, and more.

High-end graphics professionals demand incredible, versatile displays. To meet that need, the Celsius H7613 comes with a 16-inch 4K resolution screen supporting Adobe RGB and HDR settings. The new mobile workstation also features seamless 5G connectivity, providing lightning-fast online access anytime, anywhere. With the capability of downloading an entire Netflix season in around four seconds, the new Celsius makes it practical to be productive and entertained while on the move.

Security is uncompromising, with various biometric authentications, including Windows Hello, a fingerprint sensor and Fujitsu PalmSecure. These make unlocking effortless and hassle-free, ensuring that data is always protected.

Upgrades and repairs are easy with Fujitsu’s Service Door, allowing for stress-free component swaps and speedy repairs. Opening the door means removing just one screw before exchanging memory, storage or the battery, which ensures the new Celsius has a long working lifetime.

Pricing and availability

The Fujitsu Celsius H7613 mobile workstation is available to order in June. Additional information about the Fujitsu Mobile Workstation Celsius H7613 is available here.

About CoCre8 Technology Solutions

CoCre8 Technology Solutions was born from Fujitsu South Africa, which transformed its operating model in the region. The South African investment consortium acquired the Fujitsu shareholding, creating a 100% locally owned entity as of 1 April 2020. CoCre8 achieved a level-1 B-BBEE rating and looks after Fujitsu’s interests in South Africa and English-speaking Africa by being the exclusive Fujitsu OEM representative for the region.

CoCre8 is able to fulfil its digital transformation mandate by partnering with vendors and solution providers to ensure that it is able to best serve its customers. CoCre8’s go-to-market strategy is focused on direct touch with clients but fulfilled via the channel. This approach allows the best of both worlds where the customers’ challenges are understood and addressed first-hand, while fulfilling through partners to respect the channel. CoCre8 invests in the channel by providing training, marketing and service backing.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124 000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies – computing, networks, AI, data and security, and converging technologies – which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Find out more at www.fujitsu.com.