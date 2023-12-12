South Africa to procure 2.5GW of nuclear power

South Africa will start a procurement process for an additional 2.5GW of nuclear power, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Tuesday.

The country expects to commission the first unit of the new 2.5GW nuclear project by 2032/2033, said Zizamele Mbambo, a senior official at the energy ministry.

The announcement comes as South Africa faced its worst rolling blackouts on record this year, leaving businesses and households without power for up to 10 hours on some days. — Wendell Roelf and Tannur Anders, (c) 2023 Reuters