South Africa to prioritise electric cars in climate action plans

South Africa has identified three key priorities for climate action, including increased production of electric vehicles, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.

The state will also focus on reducing carbon emissions at Eskom and fast-tracking plans for a green-hydrogen economy, Ramaphosa said on Tuesday in a speech at a ceremony to mark the start of production of hybrid cars at a Toyota factory.

The government has published a draft paper on a road map for increased production of fully electric vehicles, which will be presented to potential investors, he said.

“We have called on international leaders to support South Africa’s efforts to green our economy and address our ambitious climate change goals through equally ambitious grants and funding support,” Ramaphosa said.

Toyota has begun producing a vehicle known as the Cross, which has a combined internal combustion engine and electric motor, at a factory in Prospecton near Durban. The company could make 4 000 of the cars by 2025 if the availability of batteries increases, Ramaphosa said. — (c) 2021 Bloomberg LP