South Africa’s two biggest cities object to Eskom price hikes

Johannesburg has joined Cape Town in opposing plans by Eskom to raise electricity costs by more than three times the current inflation rate.

The objection by the country’s two biggest cities adds to widespread public outrage over Eskom’s proposal to raise its charges by 21%. The utility argues the move is necessary to help it service its R392-billion of debt and pay for the maintenance needed to keep the country adequately supplied.

Both cities are led by mayors from the Democratic Alliance, South Africa’s biggest opposition party. Mpho Phalatse, Johannesburg’s DA mayor, will lodge an objection with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa on Friday, her office said in a statement. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP