This winning multipurpose hybrid storage solution balances cost and performance

Companies in different sectors are finding value in being able to immediately search for and access historical digital media. Affordable and flexible hybrid storage for life sciences, media and entertainment, high-performance computing, finance, retail, research, and energy, has become imperative to their daily operations.

According to McKinsey, by 2025 smart workflows and seamless interactions among humans and machines will likely be as standard as the corporate balance sheet, and most employees will use data to optimise nearly every aspect of their work.

The creation of complex new apps that aren’t yet widely used will be made possible by the data-driven culture, which will continue to promote performance improvement in order to create experiences for customers and employees that are truly different from one another.

Smart archiving has become a significant part of an IT department’s mission. Spectra Logic offers a broad range of data storage solutions that organisations can use to protect all tiers of their data as well as their IT budgets. Whether the data is invaluable research information or inspirational multimedia content, Spectra Logic’s modern solutions can effectively safeguard it for the long term.

Seamlessly bring tiers of storage under one intelligent platform

The Spectra BlackPearl platform provides a simple interface to on-premises storage, including Spectra tape, disk and object storage as well as the cloud.

The BlackPearl platform is a modern, object-based solution that is easy to manage and scales as needed to over 20 petabytes. The object storage disk solution allows organisations to manage their storage costs effectively and accommodates environments that are tapeless, or that desire mixed storage. BlackPearl object storage disk delivers a low total cost of ownership, easily and quickly adapting to changing workflows and business needs.

For media and entertainment organisations, BlackPearl offers all attributes required of a storage system, including fast response times to store and retain breaking news, anniversaries, obituaries and election cycles, and so on. Moreover, BlackPearl object storage disk offers a number of seamless disaster recovery options, including local recovery from a remote site or from the cloud.

BlackPearl benefits include:

Low-cost storage that minimises your data centre footprint

Affordability and instant access to online data

Spin-down disk technology that extends the life of the drives and reduces power consumption

Long-term storage of data, with zero data loss and high configurability

Preservation of data to disk, tape and cloud for continuous content monetisation

It is feasible to develop an end-to-end solution that aids enterprises in achieving numerous business objectives by merging Spectra software and hardware. BlackPearl’s multi-purpose hybrid storage platform scales up simply and affordably as object and file sizes increase, adapting to changing operational requirements.

Preventative maintenance using predictive technology ensures stable and continuous operation with minimal downtime. Spectra’s technology allows users to leverage a tiered storage strategy for media assets, balancing performance and cost. The hybrid cloud solution enables users to deploy a multi-tiered storage strategy, optimising cost efficiency and ease of use, allowing organisations to scale the solution and replicate their media management success for other users as needed in the future.

The versatile, scalable architecture of Spectra’s BlackPearl platform allows it to handle disk, tape and hybrid storage across numerous sites.

The finance and energy sectors can also greatly benefit from Spectra’s BlackPearl platform. The finance industry requires tight security and storage capacity that can quickly support unexpected data expansion while satisfying escalating regulatory and data retention requirements. The energy sector is historically data-heavy and relies on conventional disk storage units for field data acquisition, which are bulky and not designed to be mobile. These data storage issues that plague both of these industries can be addressed by Spectra Logic’s modern solutions.

Protection and preservation of a vast amount of the world’s data

For instance, the Spectra tape library family delivers the industry’s best combination of capacity, performance, scalability, reliability, support and affordability. Spectra tape libraries have embedded AES-256-bit encryption to give an additional layer of data security, making encryption simple and affordable. In addition, Spectra Tape libraries with LTO-9 technology offer reliable, fast and scalable data storage for small businesses up to the largest enterprises.

The Spectra Stack Tape Library meets backup, archive and perpetual storage requirements. It can be easily installed, expanded and managed, and is one of the only stackable libraries built to perform in a 24/7 environment. The Spectra Stack supports all industry-standard operating systems and major backup applications. Users can run up to 20 applications at the same time with partitioning.

Implementing tape backup does not have to be archaic. Speak to Maxtec to see how organisations can rely on a robust backup and archiving solution that is easy to scale and automate.

