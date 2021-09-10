Stephane Duproz on Africa Data Centres’ big expansion drive

Africa Data Centres announced a plan earlier this week to ramp up investment in data centre infrastructure across Africa, with plans to build 10 new facilities in the coming years.

In this episode of the podcast, ADC CEO Stephane Duproz speaks to Duncan McLeod from London about the announcement, where it plans to build these new data centres and where the US$500-million (R7.2-billion) in planned investment is coming from.

In the podcast, Duproz expands on:

The size of ADC’s existing footprint;

How much data centre space it plans to build in the coming years;

Whether he thinks the market is getting overtraded, especially in South Africa, where rivals such as Teraco Data Environments continue to invest billions of rand on expanding their facilities;

How ADC plans to interconnect all of its new data centres;

The impact of new, high-capacity submarine cables around Africa on ADC’s business and data centre growth in Africa; and

The need to – and challenges of – building green data centres on the continent.

