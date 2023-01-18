Stephen Morony to head up Cell C’s wholesale business

Cell C has appointed Stephen Morony, a former company executive, as the new chief officer of its wholesale business.

Morony previously headed the company’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) business for six years.

“In his new role, he will focus on building the wholesale business division, a critical growth pillar for Cell C,” the company said.

“He will also be responsible for leading the creation of a robust wholesale digital solutions platform and entrenching Cell C’s positioning as a leader and preferred provider for MVNOs. Another key focus area will be to secure new business opportunities in the SME and public sector space,” it added.

Morony has a BCom in Informatics from Unisa and an MBA from Wits University's Graduate School of Business.