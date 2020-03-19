Ster-Kinekor suspends morning and evening movie screenings - TechCentral

Ster-Kinekor, South Africa’s largest cinema chain, is suspending morning and evening movie screenings until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

“We are proceeding with scheduled programming. However, no shows will screen before 12pm (midday) or after 6pm,” the company said.

At the same time, Ster-Kinekor is encouraging “social distancing” inside its cinemas by “ensuring that two seats are left empty between each booked seat”.

Cinema capacity for each show will be capped at 100 people.

The coronavirus pandemic comes at a bad time for the cinema industry, which is already reeling as consumers shift to home streaming services such as Netflix.

“In light of President Ramaphosa’s announcement and in response to growing concern regarding the spread of coronavirus/Covid-19, Ster-Kinekor’s executive committee has been working to ensure that it remains abreast of all developments relating to the outbreak of coronavirus,” it said.

“Certain hygiene protocol steps have already been taken including the placement of hand sanitisers in cinemas and minimising staff in periods when they are not required.” — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media