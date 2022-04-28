Steve Booysen to step down as MetroFibre CEO

Long-serving MetroFibre Networx CEO Steve Booysen will step down from the fibre-to-the-home operator at the end of May, and will be replaced by his deputy, Jan-Jan Bezuidenhout.

Booysen, a former Absa Group CEO, will continue to provide support on a consultancy basis to the executive leadership team until the end of August, MetroFibre said in a statement.

“It’s been an incredible 12-year journey as a founder member and provider of seed capital back in 2010, when we founded MetroFibre. I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved, and excited at what is still to come for the business. I would like to express a special thanks to my co-founders, Malcolm Kirby, Johan van der Lith and Eugene Slabbert, whose entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen were fundamental to the phenomenal growth of our business,” Booysen said in the statement.

“Jan-Jan was appointed deputy CEO in 2019 with a clear succession plan mapped out, and I am confident that under his leadership and with the support of a phenomenal team of colleagues and exco, MetroFibre will continue to thrive.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media

