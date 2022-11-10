Stream all the 2022 Fifa World Cup action with unlimited data in epic 4K

SuperSport is the only platform in Africa where football fans can enjoy all 64 matches from the 2022 Fifa World Cup, live and in primetime, with highlights, historical footage and news updates – and now, in streaming 4K, without a satellite dish.

Simply put, a 4K picture has four times the resolution – four times the level of detail – of the high-definition picture that DStv viewers are used to. By comparison, HD has double the resolution of the standard-definition (SD) broadcasts, which viewers accessed until 2012, when DStv first introduced HD channels.

SuperSport will be introducing two 4K channels (DStv channels 216 and 217) — the first in the DStv stable — that will cover all 64 World Cup matches. To enjoy this made-for-sport level of detail, viewers will need an Explora Ultra decoder or DStv Streama streaming device, connected to a 4K television with the supplied HDMI cable, coupled with a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription. Even without 4K screens, viewers will experience HD viewing as standard with the Explora, Explora Ultra or Streama, with all the detail and quality to go alongside one of the most anticipated World Cup events in recent memory. SuperSport’s offering will also include World Cup action for Access and Family package subscribers (via SuperSport LaLiga, DStv Channel 204). Nineteen group matches, four round-of-16 matches, two quarterfinals, both semifinals, the third-place playoff, and the final will be broadcast on the channel.

SuperSport will complement its coverage of all 64 World Cup matches with expert build-ups and summaries

The pairing of 4K picture and the DStv Streama is an exciting one: football fans can enjoy all 64 games in 4K quality without a satellite dish and installation — for the first time ever. The DStv Streama is a TV streaming box that delivers content from DStv and a variety of other apps such as Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids to a compatible TV, via a fast, stable Internet connection.

DStv customers are now able to access that connectivity with the company, too, via DStv Internet, which offers uncapped, unshaped fibre connectivity to maximise the features of the Explora and Explora Ultra, enable the Streama, and connect users to the world.

SuperSport will complement its coverage of all 64 World Cup matches with expert build-ups and summaries, plus state-of-the-art graphics and magazine shows, including training and behind-the-scenes footage. SuperSport has crews on hand in Qatar to capture breaking news, with a particular focus on Africa’s five participants: Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Senegal. SuperSport’s World Cup broadcasts will also be available in multiple languages, customised per region:

Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo

English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo Rest of Africa: English, Swahili, Sheng, Twi and Luganda

English, Swahili, Sheng, Twi and Luganda Ethiopia: Amharic and English

Amharic and English Maximo: Portuguese and English

Portuguese and English South Africa: English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho and Portuguese

Anchoring the live matches will be the well-established trio of Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo and Mozez Praiz, while former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke, and Carol Tshabalala, will work the microphone directly from Qatar. SuperSport will draw from its esteemed roster of local talent for live match analysis, namely Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Kalusha Bwalya, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Teko Modise and Amanda Dlamini. International guests include an array of former African and European stars: Jay Jay Okocha, Asamoah Gyan, Gaizka Mendieta, Owen Hargreaves, Michael Owen and Jaap Stam.

While the 4K quality digital stream will be a first, there’s also plenty of other digital activity around the World Cup. SuperSport will be partnering with a number of global social platforms as well as Fifa’s team to take fans inside the tournament like never before. Coverage will extend from the dressing room, all the way to behind-the-scenes at SuperSport’s Randburg studio operation.

Whether you’re mad about Messi or Mané, root for Ronaldo or Rodrygo, or are a sucker for Saka or Suárez, the best way to catch all your favourites, live and in 4K with all the benefits, is with DStv.

About MultiChoice Group

MultiChoice Group (MCG), which listed on the main board of the JSE on 27 February 2019, is one of the fastest-growing video entertainment providers globally, delivering entertainment products and services to 21.8 million households across 50 countries on the African continent. Its track record of more than 35 years is reflective of a commitment to provide audiences with only the best local, sport and international content.

MCG’s strong partnerships with distributors, installers and telecommunications companies, along with its well-established payment solutions, competitive pricing and choice of viewership packages continue to secure its place in the global market, while also providing solutions unique to the African market.

Its direct-to-home (DTH), digital terrestrial television (DTT) and over-the-top (OTT) solutions enable the business to stay relevant and aligned to changing consumer habits while capturing new markets.

Content is at the very core of the business. MCG aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering at different price points. As pioneers in African video entertainment, MCG plays an important role in making information and entertainment easily accessible to Africans.

MCG aims to secure content rights in a manner that is cost-effective and reflective of the diversity of its audiences. Its substantial portfolio includes award-winning local content (a key differentiator in its service offering), a leading sports offering (including production capabilities) and access to international content, which is all shared on the group’s platforms: DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net and SuperSport.

MCG has superior technology capability through the security solutions that Irdeto, its technology company, brings to the group. These solutions enable MultiChoice to protect its investment, create new offerings and combat cybercrime. With more than 50 years’ expertise in software security, Irdeto’s software security solutions and cyber services protect over six billion devices and applications for some of the world’s best brands.