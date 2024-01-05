SuperSportBet: MultiChoice launches new sports betting platform

MultiChoice Group has announced the launch of SuperSportBet, a new betting platform aimed at sports fans.

The sport and casino betting platform, developed in conjunction with Nigeria’s KingMakers, is “aimed at being the ultimate destination for sports fans, the betting fraternity and sports lifestyle enthusiasts”, MultiChoice said in a statement on Friday.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela emphasised that the platform is designed for “responsible betting experiences”, with “responsible gambling at its core, offering robust tools for gambling control”.

Sports betting is quickly growing to be a game-changer in the country and on the continent

These features include Reality Check, Loss Limit, Timeout, self-exclusion and account closure options.

The platform offers a range of global sporting events, including key sports such as the leading international and domestic football and rugby competitions.

“Sports betting is quickly growing to be a game-changer in the country and on the continent,” said SuperSportBet GM Barrie Swart in the statement. “SuperSportBet will, with its exciting features and its association to a rich brand like SuperSport, set itself apart in a competitive and saturated market.”

MultiChoice acquired a 20% stake in KingMakers, then known as BetKing, in 2020. It later increased its stake to 49%. — © 2024 NewsCentral Media